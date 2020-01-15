‘Jack Ryan’: Paul Scheuring Exits As Showrunner Of Amazon Series, Vaun Wilmott To Succeed Him

EXCLUSIVE: Prison Break creator Paul Scheuring has left Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan less than three months after he joined the Amazon thriller drama series as executive producer and Season 3 showrunner. His No.2, Vaun Wilmott (Star Trek: Discovery) will take over day-to-day showrunner duties.

Scheuring is primarily known as a screenwriter and TV creator who lives in Northern California and not as a in-the-trenches showrunner. After giving it a try on Jack Ryan, he found it not to be a good fit and asked to e released, sources said.

In John Krasinski, Jack Ryan has a star and executive producer who is also an accomplished writer-director and has been very involved in running the show, including the making of key creative and staffing decisions. He has now teamed with Wilmott to start work on scripts for the upcoming third season.

This is the second showrunner change on Jack Ryan over the past several months. For the first two seasons, the action drama was run by Carlton Cuse, who had been the driving creative force behind reviving Paramount’s Jack Ryan franchise as a TV series. He stepped back from day-to-day showrunner duties in March, after wrapping production on Season 2. Cuse was succeeded by David Scarpa who did a brief stint as showrunner before departing. He was replaced by Scheuring.

Two seasons in, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan remains one of Amazon’s most popular series. Its second season was executive produced by Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger, along with Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, who created the series for television. Additionally, Andrew Bernstein, Vince Calandra, David Graziano, Tom Clancy, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Mace Neufeld, Lindsey Springer, Dennie Gordon and Phil Abraham also executive produce. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Paramount Television Studios and produced by Skydance Television

Wilmott created and executive produced the Syfy series Dominion, which ran for two seasons. He was an executive producer on Scheuring’s Prison Break revival on Fox and most recently served as co-executive producer on CBS All Access‘ Star Trek: Discovery. Wilmott is married to Nicole Clemens, President of Jack Ryan producer Paramount TV.