Jack Lowden To Star As WWI Poet Siegfried Sassoon In Terence Davies Biopic ‘Benediction’

Jack Lowden (Dunkirk) is attached to star as WWI poet Siegfried Sassoon in writer-director Terence Davies’ upcoming biopic Benediction, we have confirmed.

Lowden, a recent BAFTA Rising Star nominee, will portray English soldier and poet Sassoon, who was decorated for bravery on the Western Front, and is best remembered for his poems about the First World War, which brought him public and critical acclaim. Sassoon became a focal point for dissent within the armed forces when he made a lone protest against the continuation of the war.

The long-gestating movie, whose details are being kept under wraps, marks the return of festival favourite Davies, director of movies including A Quiet Passion, Distant Voices, Still Lives and The House Of Mirth. The Brit filmmaker’s last movie A Quiet Passion from 2016 was about American poet Emily Dickinson.

Brit producer Mike Elliott of Emu Films (Dirty God) is producing with shoot due to get underway this year. Emu are also a producer on Steve McQueen’s upcoming TV series Small Axe. The Daily Mail first reported news of Lowden’s attachment.