Jack Kehoe Dies: ‘The Sting’, ‘Serpico’, ‘Car Wash’ Actor Was 85

Jack Kehoe, a character actor whose 50-year career was highlighted by appearances in Serpico, The Sting, The Untouchables, Car Wash and Warren Beatty’s Reds, died Jan. 14 at age 85. The Hollywood Hills resident had suffered a debilitating stroke in 2015.

Kehoe’s family announced his death today.

Kehoe made his Broadway debut in 1963 as a supporting player in Edward Albee’s The Ballad of the Sad Cafe starring Colleen Dewhurst, and would appear on Broadway again in 1977’s The Basic Training of Pavel Hummel starring Al Pacino.

The role in Pavel would be his second opposite Pacino: Kehoe appeared as a crooked cop in 1973’s Serpico, the first in a string of high-profile movies throughout the 1970s and ’80s that would include Melvin and Howard, The Sting (as the con man called The Erie Kid), Reds, Car Wash, The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh, The Star Chamber, The Untouchables and Midnight Run, among many others.

Kehoe’s TV credits include Murder She Wrote, Miami Vice, Scarecrow and Mrs. King and the 1985 Twilight Zone reboot.

According to his family, Kehoe studied acting with Stella Adler following a three-year stint in the Army, landing his movie break as a bartender in 1971’s The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight.

Kehoe is survived by Sherry Smith, his companion of 40 years, and nephew Michael Henry and niece Ronnie Henry and their families. Funeral services will be conducted at the Forest Lawn Cemetery.