ITV Studios Hires Lisa Perrin From Endemol Shine Group

Long-time Endemol Shine Group executive Lisa Perrin has joined ITV Studios as managing director of international studios, overseeing its production assets outside of the UK and U.S.

Perrin will work closely with production chiefs in more than 13 different territories, including Australia, France and Germany. She will report directly to Julian Bellamy, managing director of ITV Studios.

Perrin moves to ITV Studios after six years at Endemol Shine Group, where she was most recently the CEO of its creative networks division, rolling out formats including The Wall and All Together Now globally.

She is the latest executive to exit the company as it undergoes a takeover from Banijay Group, with other departures including Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones last week.

As part of her work at ITV Studios, Perrin will also take ownership of the Nordics from Mike Beale, who now takes on the expanded role of managing director of global creative network, in which he will be more active in the UK and U.S. Beale also reports to Bellamy.

Bellamy said: “With a rare balance of creative and commercial talent, Lisa is an inspiring and dynamic leader. I have no doubt that she will bring great vision, drive and flair to this increasingly important part of the Studios business.”

Perrin added: “I’m truly excited to be joining ITV Studios and to be part of the new international team, working with the incredibly talented production companies around the world who are creating and producing so many hugely successful, award-winning programs loved by global audiences.”

Prior to joining Endemol Shine Group, Perrin was director of entertainment commissioning at UKTV for three years. She also spent time at Endemol Shine producers Tiger Aspect and Initial.