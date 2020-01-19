‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney Says “We’ll Keep Doing It Forever”

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia co-creator Rob McElhenney said that he and the gang will continue to make the FX series as long as people watch it.

McElhenney, speaking at Winter TCA press tour to promote Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, reassured fans that the AppleTV+ comedy would not prevent the Sunny from getting back together.

“It takes us about five months to make a season of Sunny. We have that period of our lives carved. We’re going to keep doing it forever if people keep watching,” he said.

This comes after FX Networks and FX Productions Chairman John Landgraf and FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier told Deadline that they are discussing more episodes of the long-running comedy with the core team of creator McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day. “We hope [it will continue], said Schrier. “We’re actively talking to them about more,” added Landgraf.

McElhenney tweeted last week, “Charlie Day and I would like to cut the death threats off by saying this will in no way affect Sunny. Sunny Always. Always Sunny,” he wrote. “There’s room for both you animals.”

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia has run for over 150 episodes and its 14th season aired last year. McElhenney, Howerton and Day executive produce and star in the comedy, which also stars Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito. The series, which now airs on FXX, is produced by FX Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment and RCG Entertainment. The fourteenth season, which ran from September to November, featured the gang dealing with Airbnb houseguests, a focus group for a screening of Thunder Gun 4: Maximum Cool and a suicidal man threatening to jump off Paddy’s Pub.