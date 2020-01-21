‘It’ & ‘Annabelle’ Screenwriter Gary Dauberman Inks First-Look Deal With UCP

Screenwriter Gary Dauberman, who penned It: Chapter Two and Annabelle Comes Home, the two highest-grossing horror movies in North America in 2019, has signed a first-look deal with UCP, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. Under the deal, Dauberman will write and produce scripted projects for all platforms via his newly launched production company, Coin Operated.

In television, Dauberman wrote and executive produced DC Universe drama series Swamp Thing with Mark Verheiden. In film, Dauberman penned the screenplay adaptation of Stephen King’s It and the film’s sequel, It: Chapter Two, which has generated more than $473M worldwide. He also was an executive producer on the sequel.

Dauberman joined the creative team behind The Conjuring universe when he wrote the screenplay for Annabelle, based on the creepy doll that first appeared briefly in the James Wan film. He wrote the sequel, Annabelle: Creation, then wrote and made his directorial debut with Annabelle Comes Home, the latest installment in the series.

Dauberman’s other credits include writer and executive producer on The Conjuring universe’s The Nun and producer on The Curse of La Llorona. His upcoming film projects include writing and producing the remake of Train to Busan and Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot.

Dauberman joins UCP’s roster of first-looks deals which includes: John Carpenter, Emmy Rossum and Steve Piet and Erik Crary, among others. UCP also has overall deals with Nick Antosca, Sam Esmail and Patrick Macmanus.

Dauberman is repped by ICM Partners (for producing and directing), Industry Entertainment, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.