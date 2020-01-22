Issa López To Write/Direct Searchlight Adaptation Of Matthew Baker Short ‘Lost Souls;’ Noah Hawley Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid) is set to write the script and is attached to direct an adaptation of the Matthew Baker short story Lost Souls, which Searchlight and Noah Hawley optioned last year.

The film is set in a world in which some babies are born without souls. A young expectant mother is sent to an unusual wellness center in the desert, with the hopes that it will improve her chances of delivering a healthy baby. It is one of several short stories written by Baker that turned into big movie deals. Hawley and his 26 Keys is turning Baker’s short story Why Visit America into an FX pilot Baker is writing and Hawley is exec producing. Hawley is producing two others based on Baker stories.

López won Best Director in the Horror Category at Fantastic Fest 2017 for her film Tigers Are Not Afraid, which was released by AMC Shudder. She is currently in development on a supernatural folklore film that Guillermo Del Toro will produce for Searchlight. She’s repped by Paradigm, Macro Management and Hirsch Wallerstein.