Jon Stewart’s Next Movie ‘Irresistible’ Gets Focus Features Release Date

Focus Features said Wednesday that it has set a May 29, 2020 domestic release date for Irresistible, the new film written and directed by Jon Stewart.

The political satire, produced by Stewart and Plan B Entertainment, revolves around what happens when a small Wisconsin town becomes the main attraction of our political circus. After the Democrat’s top strategist Gary (Steve Carell) sees a video of a retired Marine Colonel (Chris Cooper) standing up for the rights of his town’s undocumented workers, Gary believes he has found the key to winning back the Heartland.

However, when the Republicans counter him by sending in his brilliant nemesis Faith (Rose Byrne), what started out as a local race quickly becomes an out-of-control and hilarious fight for the soul of America.

Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson and Will Sasso co-star. Universal Pictures International will release internationally.

The Memorial Day weekend dating (also coming in the heat of a presidential election season) sets the pic to bow near tentpoles including Universal’s Fast & Furious 9 (May 22 release), Paramount’s The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (May 22), Disney’s Artemis Fowl (May 29) and Warner Bros’ Wonder Woman 1984 (June 5).

Stewart previously helmed Rosewater, which was released in November 2014. He took time off from The Daily Show to direct that movie before signing off for good from the Comedy Central political late-night talk show in 2015.