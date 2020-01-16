Investigation Discovery is the latest network to ask who killed Jeffrey Epstein?

The factual network has ordered Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein? from Jupiter Entertainment and it will air later this year.

The special will explore the life and disputed death of convicted sex offender Epstein, who killed himself in prison in August while awaiting trial on fresh sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges.

It will ask how did a college drop-out, turned high school math teacher, catapult himself into enormous personal wealth while creating a human sex trafficking syndicate catering to the rich and famous and what despicable secrets, risks and lies followed him directly to his prison cell where he was found dead.

It is the first special in an anthology series Who Killed…

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein? is produced for Investigation Discovery by Jupiter Entertainment with Patrick Reardon and Tim McConville as Executive Producers. For Investigation Discovery Pamela Deutsch is executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.

“This story has everything: famous names, wealth, sex, tragedy and suicide –or, murder,” said Schleiff. “Indeed, when deaths as high profile as Epstein’s come to light, people have questions and that is why ID will seek to provide viewers with additional new information –and, perhaps, answers.”