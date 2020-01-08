‘Into The Dark’ Sets Britt Baron, Anna Lore, Benedict Samuel, Anna Akana For Valentine’s Day-Themed Installment Of Horror Anthology

EXCLUSIVE: Get ready for a heart attack. The forthcoming Valentine’s Day installment of Blumhouse Television’s horror anthology series Into the Dark has unveiled its cast which includes Britt Baron (GLOW), Anna Lore (Doom Patrol), Benedict Samuel (Gotham) and Anna Akana (Let It Snow) to star in the series which will also feature Ally Maki (Toy Story 4) and Sachin Bhatt (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow). The movie will debut on Hulu February 7.

Written and directed by Maggie Levin, “My Valentine” will follow a pop singer whose songs and artistic identity have been stolen by her ex-boyfriend/manager and shamelessly pasted onto his new girlfriend/protégé. Locked together in a small concert venue after hours, the three of them confront the emotional abuses of the past…until things turn violent.

Into the Dark‘s “My Valentine” will be executive produced by Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill. The monthly horror event series comes from Jason Blum’s independent TV studio. Each feature-length installment is inspired by a holiday and features Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the story. Recently, they debuted their New Year’s-themed “The Midnight Kiss”. Other installments include the April Fools’ Day-themed “I’m Just F*cking With You”; the Mother’s Day-themed “All That We Destroy”; July’s “Culture Shock” and most recently “Pilgrim” for Thanksgiving.

