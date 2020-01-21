Interim Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. Alleges Deborah Dugan Demanded “Millions” To Resign

Four days after the Recording Academy placed President and CEO Deborah Dugan on administrative leave amid an “investigation” into alleged misconduct, interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has issued a statement claiming Dugan demanded “millions of dollars” to withdraw a complaint of wrongdoing and resign.

The Recording Academy forced Dugan out on January 16. Since then, several media outlets have reported she was pushed in retaliation for a memo she wrote challenging the organization’s “exorbitant and unnecessary” spending, voting irregularities, conflicts of interest, and other issues.

Mason countered those claims Monday, saying Dugan didn’t formally voice concerns about the Academy until she thought her job was in jeopardy.

Related Story Gabrielle Union Voices Support For Ousted Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan

“After we received the employee complaints against Ms. Dugan, she then (for the first time) made allegations against the Academy. In response, we started a separate investigation into Ms. Dugan’s allegations,” Mason stated in his letter published on the Grammy website.

“Ms. Dugan’s attorney then informed the executive committee that if Ms. Dugan was paid millions of dollars, she would ‘withdraw’ her allegations and resign from her role as CEO. Following that communication from Ms. Dugan’s attorney, Ms. Dugan was placed on administrative leave as we complete both of these ongoing investigations,” Mason added.

He also blasted media coverage of Dugan’s exit, which has continued to generate headlines just days before the Grammy Awards on January 26.

“I’m deeply disturbed and saddened by the ‘leaks’ and misinformation, which are fueling a press campaign designed to create leverage against the Academy for personal gain,” Mason said. “As Grammy week is upon us, I truly hope we can focus our attention on the artists who’ve received nominations and deserve to be celebrated at this time of the year, and not give credence to unsubstantiated attacks on the Academy. To do otherwise is just not right.”

Dugan has hired powerhouse Hollywood attorney Bryan Freedman, who is also representing Gabrielle Union following her exit from NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

On Saturday Union voiced support for Dugan on social media..

“Coulda sworn this is the same board that told women to ‘step up,’” the actress tweeted. “Clearly what they really meant was stand down, turn a blind eye to problems, or be fired. #DeborahDugan truly stepped up & tried to make necessary changes & was shown the door. Been there, done that, got fired too.”

The “step up” comment was in reference to longtime Recording Academy boss Neil Portnow, who exited last year after facing criticism for a comment he made right after the 2018 Grammys, saying female musicians needed to “step up” if they expect to win more awards.