‘Insecure’s Yvonne Orji Joins John Cena & Lil Rel Howery In ‘Vacation Friends’ Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian-American actress/comedian Yvonne Orji is set to co-star opposite John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, and Meredith Hagner in Vacation Friends, the 20th Century Fox and Hulu comedy directed by Clay Tarver.

Based on a spec script from brothers Tom Mullen and Tim Mullen, the film follows a straight-laced couple that has fun with a rowdy couple on vacation in Mexico. When they return to the States, they discover that the crazy couple they met in Mexico followed them back home. Orji will play Emily Conway, a corporate type on the unwind who comes from a rich snooty family.

Todd Garner is producing the project via his Broken Road Productions label.

Orji will return as fan-favorite Molly for the fourth season of the hit HBO series Insecure, set to debut on April 12th. She is also gearing up for the release of her first novel, Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams (and 20 Lessons I Learned Along the Way), which will be published under Flatiron Books.

Orji is repped by UTA, Sechel, and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.