HBO has set an April 12 release date for season four of Issa Rae’s critically acclaimed comedy Insecure and served a new trailer at TCA Wednesday morning. Creator and star Rae was joined by executive producer/writer/director Prentice Penny and fellow cast members Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis to tease details about the forthcoming season. But before getting into that, Rae was asked about the subtle shade thrown at the Academy when she and John Cho unveiled the nominees on Monday.

Issa Rae in ‘Insecure’ HBO

Rae was tasked with announcing the Best Director nominees, which echoed the Golden Globes and BAFTA Awards in shutting out women. After unveiling all the nominees, she said “Congratulations to those men” which was immediately noticed and applauded by the internet.

“John Cho and I were told to banter for five seconds so that was my banter — I didn’t lie,” Rae said bluntly. “I said congratulations and there were men there.”

In regards to the lack of female directors in the category, Rae admits that it is unfortunate, at the same time, she said she’s tired of having the same conversation every year. “The Academy needs to do better,” she adds. “I just don’t want to get too worked up about it. It is what it is at this point. It’s annoying.”

Ellis and Rae HBO

For season 4, Rae said that all the characters are leveling up and entering the next phase in life. Issa has quit her job and is on a new venture with her passion project of a block party while Molly (Orji) is in her first relationship in a long time with “Asian BAE” Andrew (Alexander Hodge, who is now a series regular) and balancing her personal and work life. Lawrence (Ellis) is thriving to level up on his own. As for whether or not he and Issa are getting back together — Rae said we’ll just have to see.

She reiterated that this season, we’ll see “the fallout that happens when turning 30.” Prentice adds that the characters will start questioning the people in their life asking “Are these relationships in my life for a season or a reason?”

The show has become a massive success and fans would definitely like to see it continue beyond season 4. But when asked if there is an end date for the comedy, Rae said that they have talked about it, but didn’t share anything beyond that.

“I have two kids in private school,” joked Penny, hinting at the fact that he needs the work.

Ellis echoed his sentiment, “I just had a kid…so we can end in about 18 years.”

Insecure also stars Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales and Kendrick Sampson. Rae and Larry Wilmore created the series. Rae and Penny executive produce alongside Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis. Co-executive producers are Laura Kittrell and Phil Augusta Jackson.

Watch the teaser for the new season of Insecure below.