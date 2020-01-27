Innovative Artists Signs Agreement With the WGA

Innovative Artists has joined the list of agencies that have signed a deal with the Writers Guild of America.

“We are proud to support our literary agents and the talented writers they represent,” Innovative Artists Owner and President Scott Harris, along with the agency’s Executive Committee, said in a statement to Deadline. “We are grateful for our clients’ loyalty and are excited to resume working for them. As advocates and representatives, we always seek to put our artists’ interests first and foremost, and to that end, we have heard the concerns and positions of our writers and look forward to continuing to provide the level of personalized and passionate service that they have always valued and enjoyed.”

Innovative Artists is the latest full-service agency and Association of Talent Agents member to reach a deal with the WGA and resume its representation of writers. It joins Gersh, APA,Abrams Artists, Buchwald, literary boutiques the Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston agency and the Kaplan Stahler Agency; and Pantheon. Non-ATA member Verve, also lit-focused, was the first mid-size agency to reach an agreement with the WGA last May.