‘Ink Master’ Judge Oliver Peck Exits After 13 Seasons Following Blackface Photo Backlash

Ink Master judge Oliver Peck, who sparked a swift backlash after old photos of him wearing blackface re-surfaced, has exited the show.

“After filming 13 great seasons of Ink Master, the producers and I have decided it’s best to part ways,” Peck said in a statement Tuesday. “The offensive photos of me which recently surfaced from many years ago can only be a distraction to the amazing show I have loved being a part of and its many talented artists. I want to thank the show’s cast, crew, contestants and awesome fans. It’s been a blast and an honor and I wish my friends and colleagues the very best in whatever the future holds.”

Peck apologized shortly after the photos were revealed. “I want to profusely apologize for my completely inappropriate, insensitive, and immature behavior,” Peck said in an Instagram post, shortly after the photos began circulating on social media. “I hope that I’ve matured a great deal since then and I’m deeply sorry for everyone I’ve offended.”

Paramount Network issued the following statement Tuesday: “We, like many others, were appalled when we saw the photos of Oliver. We were glad to see his apology and accept that he is taking full responsibility for the damaging impact of his actions.”

Peck, the former husband of Kat Von D, is shown in the photos wearing brown face and dressed as a basketball player and a superhero, albeit one with a racist component to his name. The photos were taken of him at Halloween, according to TMZ, where the photos first surfaced. The photos also showed him applying the makeup.

Peck’s exit will not affect production on the latest season, which has already been filmed and will air as scheduled. The 16-episode third season premieres tonight on Paramount Network.