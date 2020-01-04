Ink Master judge Oliver Peck has apologized for wearing blackface in photos apparently cribbed from his old MySpace account that recently were recirculated.

TMZ. was credited with discovering the photos from the online social media dinosaur. Peck, the former husband of Kat Von D, is shown in the photos wearing brown face and dressed as a basketball player and a superhero, albeit one with a racist component to his name. The photos were taken of him at Halloween, according to TMZ, which also showed him applying the makeup.

Peck also wore blackface when he dressed up as a Playboy bunny, TMZ reported.