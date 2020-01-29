‘In From The Cold’ Spy Drama Series Starring Margarita Levieva Greenlighted By Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Margarita Levieva is set to headline In From the Cold, an international spy thriller drama with a supernatural bent, which has received an eight-episode series order by Netflix.

In the series, written/executive produced by Adam Glass (The Chi), during a European vacation with her daughter, an American single mom’s (Levieva) life is turned upside down when the CIA forces her to confront her long-buried past as a Russian spy who was also the product of a highly classified KGB experiment granting her special abilities. After a mysterious string of manic and murderous incidents suggests someone with her exact abilities is targeting innocent people, Jenny is forced out of hiding to stop this villain or risk losing the family and new life she has built.

Filming on In From the Cold is slated to begin in March in Madrid, Spain.

Russia-born Levieva, who is fluent in Russian, previously played a Russian spy in the NBC sleeper cell drama series Allegiance. Levieva is coming off her co-starring role as Abby on David Simon’s HBO series The Deuce. Her TV series credits also include major arcs on NBC’s The Blacklist and ABC’s Revenge. She is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment and attorney David Weber.

Glass’ writing-producing credits also include Supernatural, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and Cold Case.