Impeachment TV: Networks Cover Reading Of Articles Before The Senate

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) read the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the Senate on Thursday, signaling the formal start of the impeachment trial later this afternoon.

Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, walked in another procession through the Capitol along with the six other House managers and the House sergeant at arms to the Senate chamber. Schiff soon after took to a lectern to read the lengthy articles, which charge Trump will abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“Very formal, very solemn,” NBC News anchor Lester Holt said of the proceedings.

CBS and NBC interrupted daytime programming for coverage of the proceedings, while ABC covered on ABC News Live, its streaming channel. All of the networks are planning special reports when the trial begins in earnest next week.

Later on Thursday, Chief Justice John Roberts will be escorted by four senators into the chamber, and then will be sworn in as the presiding judge for the proceedings. Then, the senators will be sworn in as impeachment jurors. But the trial won’t start in earnest until Tuesday, with the expectation that it will last at least two weeks.

The ceremonial nature of the proceedings were unusual, as commentators tried to explain why the articles had to be formally walked through the Capitol twice.

On Wednesday evening, networks also covered the same House impeachment managers as they made their way past the Capitol’s ornate hallways and statutes to the doors of the Senate. Wednesday’s delivery was merely to give notice that the House had impeached Trump. With Thursday’s delivery, the Senate was prepared to hear the actual articles.