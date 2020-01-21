Impeachment Trial Of Donald Trump Starts With Clash Over Rules For How It Will Play Out

Chief Justice John Roberts opened the first full day of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, in a day that is likely to be dominated by a bitter debate over the rules of the road for the proceedings.

Broadcast and cable networks preempting their schedules to cover the proceedings, but Tuesday was day expected to be devoted to debate and Senate votes over what the parameters of the trial will be, with only brief glimpses of the merits of each side’s case.

That left it to TV talking heads to provide context and back story to the battle over process, reflecting the partisan divide in Congress.

The focal point of debate was over the question of whether the trial would feature witnesses, something that would add a new level of uncertainty to the proceedings, especially if Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, is called to testify.

Related Story Donald Trump Impeachment Trial: Watch The Livestream

On CNN, chief legal analyst said bluntly that the Senate was about to stage a “sham” of a trial, with no witnesses or evidence yet allowed.

But before the start of the proceedings at 1 p.m. ET, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vigorously defended his plan for the trial, in which the question of calling witnesses will be decided later, after opening arguments from each side.

But McConnell also blamed House Democrats for not pursuing witnesses as they conducted impeachment proceedings, even though Trump blocked a number of White House officials from testifying.

Moreover, McConnell said that the trial will give Trump’s legal team an opportunity to lay out their case.

“Here in the Senate, the president’s lawyers will finally receive a level playing field with the House Democrats, and will finally be able to president the president’s case. Finally, some fairness.”

McConnell also made last-minute changes to his trial resolution, extending the time for each side’s opening arguments to play out over three days, rather than just two. Democrats had complained that an initial plan to allow for opening arguments over just two days would mean 12-hour days that extended into the early morning hours.

Schumer blasted the proposed rules as a plan for a “rushed trial” that would play out “in the dark of night.” He said that the rules don’t even guarantee that evidence gathered by the House side for their impeachment proceedings could be introduced in the Senate trial.

“A trial without evidence is not a trial. It’s a cover up,” Schumer said from the floor.

He also objected to new restrictions being placed on press coverage of the proceedings. Members of the media face an additional layer of security as go back and forth from the press gallery to the Senate chamber, where electronic devices are prohibited.

“I want to assure everyone in the press that I will vociferously oppose any attempt to begin the trial unless the reporters trying to enter the gallery are seated,” Schumer said.

Viewers also were in for a more restricted view than other major events. The Senate controls the cameras in the chamber, with an emphasis on wide angle shots and close ups of those who are speaking. But the cameras do not show reaction shots — meaning most of the 100 senators acting as jurors are unseen.