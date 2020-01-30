Impeachment TV: Chief Justice John Roberts Refuses To Read Question That Allegedly Contained Name Of Whistleblower

UPDATED, 10:17 AM PT: Chief Justice John Roberts refused the read a question from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) that allegedly identified the name of the whistleblower.

“The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted,” Roberts said.

Paul tweeted soon after. “My question today is about whether or not individuals who were holdovers from the Obama National Security Council and Democrat partisans conspired with [Rep. Adam] Schiff staffers to plot impeaching the President before there were formal House impeachment proceedings.”

CNN’s Manu Raju reported that Paul then held a press conference where he read the question, which identified the person who has been reported by some media outlets as the whistleblower. But Paul’s query did not explicitly identify that person as the whistleblower.

PREVIOUSLY: Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) wants Chief Justice John Roberts to read his question at the impeachment trial that includes the name of the alleged whistleblower.

Roberts reportedly has declined to do so.

Earlier on Thursday, Paul’s aide wrote on Twitter, “Senator Paul will insist on his question being asked during today’s trial. Uncertain of what will occur on the Senate floor, but American people deserve to know how this all came about.”

Paul has been a champion of revealing the name of the whistleblower, as some conservative media outlets have done. But most news organizations have refused to name the figure who first complained about President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine.

The Senate is starting its second day of Q&As, and it is expected to wrap up this evening. That sets Friday for an expected vote on whether to call witnesses in the impeachment trial. If a motion to call witnesses is voted down, a prospect that seems to be increasingly likely, there is a possibility that a vote on Trump’s guilt or acquittal could take place Friday night.

Much of the coverage on Thursday morning focused on Alan Dershowitz’s argument that Trump could not be impeached for a “quid pro quo” with Ukraine if he thought that his reelection was in the public interest. Dershowitz, who is a member of Trump’s legal team, tried to clarify his remarks in a long series of tweets.

“Let me be clear once again (as I was in the senate): a president seeking re-election cannot do anything he wants. He is not above the law. He cannot commit crimes. He cannot commit impeachable conduct. (MTCO). But a lawful act— holding up funds, sending troops to vote, braking a promise about Syria—does not become unlawful or impeachable if done with a mixed motive of both promoting the public interest and helping his RE-election. Please respond to my argument , not a distortion of it.”