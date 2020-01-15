Impeachment TV: Nancy Pelosi Names Managers Who Will Prosecute Case In Senate Against Donald Trump

Broadcast and cable news networks covered the next step in the impeachment process — the introduction of the House lawmakers who will prosecute the case against President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared with the seven House members at a press conference on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. The impeachment managers include Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Val Demings (D-FL), Jason Crow (D-CO) and Sylvia Garcia (D-TX). All will be in the spotlight when the Senate begins the impeachment trial, expected to start next week. Schiff will serve as lead manager, after he took the lead role in the House’s impeachment inquiry.

“The emphasis is on litigators. The emphasis is on comfort in the courtroom,” Pelosi told reporters. “The emphasis is making the strongest possible case to protect and defend our Constitution, to seek truth for the American people.”

CBS and NBC provided a special report on the announcement; ABC covered it on ABC News Live.

After the House votes on the impeachment managers around noon ET on Wednesday, the articles will then be transmitted to the Senate. At 5 p.m., the House Clerk and the House Sergeant at Arms will lead the impeachment managers in a ceremony through National Statuary Hall and the Capitol Rotunda to present the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Shortly after the announcement, Trump tweeted, “Here we go again, another Con Job by the Do Nothing Democrats. All of this work was supposed to be done by the House, not the Senate!” He was referring to calls by Democrats for the Senate to call witnesses who have not yet been deposed.