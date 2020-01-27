Impeachment TV: John Bolton’s Bombshell Adds New Twist And Unpredictability To Coverage Of Senate Trial

News networks began another day of impeachment coverage on Monday with an obvious focus on former national security adviser John Bolton’s bombshell book, one that injects a new level of uncertainty into the Senate trial.

After President Donald Trump’s team presented the opening hours of their argument on Saturday, it looked like the trial was headed to an all-but-certain outcome: Not only would Trump be acquitted, but it would likely happen by this coming weekend.

Now the timing is unpredictable. The New York Times‘ scoop on Sunday — that Bolton’s upcoming book includes a claim that the president told him Ukraine aid was tied to the country’s help on investigations of his political rivals – could lead to more Republicans voting to call for the former national security adviser to testify. That would add to the length of the trial, especially if Bolton’s testimony leads to calls for other witnesses.

On CNN, chief national correspondent John King said that the Times revelation would be hard for Republicans to ignore. It also seems to minimize the argument that the House should have pursued Bolton’s testimony. Otherwise, he said, “it is like the fire department coming to your house and saying, ‘That started on the night shift. We are not going to put it out.'”

Two Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah, signaled that they are likely to call for witnesses. If all of the Democrats and two independents stay together, it would take four Republicans to make that happen. A vote, however, will not take place until later this week.

At a press conference on Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D- NY) said that Bolton’s claim is “stunning. It goes right to the heart of the charges against the president.”

Bolton, a former Fox News commentator, has said that he is willing to testify in the impeachment trial if called by the Senate. His revelation was included in a manuscript of his upcoming book The Room Where It Happened. The manuscript had been submitted to the National Security Council for review at the end of last month. The book was made available for pre-order on Amazon shortly after the Times story. It has a publication date of March 17 and quickly zoomed to the top of political science bets sellers.

“Between President Trump and Ambassador Bolton, only one of them is willing to testify in the Senate under oath,” Schumer said.

Trump denied Bolton’s account. He tweeted on Monday, “I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book.”

The impeachment trial resumes at 1 p.m. ET on Monday.