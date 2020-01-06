IMAX Sales Veteran Don Savant Named CEO Of CJ 4DPLEX U.S. Unit

Cinema tech company CJ 4DPLEX, which owns the 4DX and ScreenX exhibition formats, has appointed veteran IMAX exec Don Savant as CEO of its U.S. branch.

Savant will shepherd 4DX and ScreenX in the Americas, continuing the company’s collaborations with movie studios to deliver films in both formats. He spent 19 years at IMAX Corp., most recently as president of global sales. Savant helped spearhead the company’s expansion, especially in China and across Asia. China has become the company’s biggest market in the world and IMAX China went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

As exhibitors and studios continue to look for concepts that can lure audiences to theaters, they have been increasingly willing to partner with companies like CJ 4DPLEX. 4DX is an immersive format that involves elements like seat vibration to enhance the theatrical experience, while ScreenX projects the film across three of an auditorium’s four walls. In 2019, the two formats reached 1,011 locations. ScreenX revenue nearly tripled from 2018, while 4DX box office revenue climbed 41%.

“I am incredibly excited to join CJ 4DPLEX, and the CJ Group,” Savant said. “I had worked with CJ CGV Cinemas for 18 years at IMAX. Their commitment to the development of the overall cinema experience and the film business worldwide created a deep and lasting impression with me and I am thrilled to be part of an organization committed to innovation and excellence.”

JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX, saluted Savant’s “proven track record of growing premium theater concepts globally,” adding that the new CEO “will help continue our record-breaking growth for both 4DX and ScreenX. His has an excellent reputation among exhibitors and the overall entertainment industry and we are excited to have him oversee our presence in the Americas and take it to the next level.”

Before IMAX, Don was SVP of Sales & Marketing at Iwerks Entertainment, where he launched the company’s first 4D theaters.