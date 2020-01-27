ICM Partners Elevates Six Agents To Partners

ICM Partners has named six more agents Partners across several departments. The new Partners are Courtny Catzel in Non-Scripted, Di Glazer in Theater, Shade Grade in Non-Scripted, Andrea Johnson in Concerts, Craig Shapiro in Talent and Howie Tanenbaum in TV. The promotions are effective immediately.

Catzel was elevated to Co-Head of New York Non-Scripted Programming, alongside Grant, after joining the agency in 2012. Catzel represents non-fiction and documentary creators, as well as unscripted, news and sports talent. Her roster includes Bungalow Media + Entertainment (Lifetime’s Surviving Jeffrey Epstein), Large Eyes (Quibi’s Skrrt with Offset), Invent TV (Bravo’s Real Housewives of Salt Lake City), Nigel Lythgoe Productions (Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance), Spring Films (Oscar & Emmy nominated The Look of Silence), Story Syndicate (HBO’s I’ll Be Gone in the Dark), and filmmaker Rudy Valdez (HBO’s Emmy winning The Sentence). She also works with Karamo Brown (Netflix’s Queer Eye), Gretchen Carlson, Soledad O’Brien, Meredith Vieira, Ali Wentworth, and ESPN’s Peter Rosenberg and Jay Williams, as well as HuffPost and Politico and several high-level showrunners. She also aids in spearheading HER ICM, ICM Partners’ female initiative.

Glazer began her tenure at ICM as an assistant in 2011 and by 2017 she rose to Co-Head of the Theater Department, becoming the youngest department head at ICM. Glazer’s clients include Tony Award winners Will Arbery, Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen, Rachel Chavkin, Sarah DeLappe, Halley Feiffer, Suzanne Heathcote Antoinette Nwandu, Kelli O’Hara, Justin Peck, PigPen Theater Company, Theresa Rebeck, Danya Taymor, Lauren Yee, and Martin Zimmerman.

Grant is the Co-Head of New York Non-Scripted Programming alongside Catzel. Grant graduated out of the Agent Trainee Program in Los Angeles before moving to the New York office. In addition to non-scripted, she has a strong background in independent film and the television literary business. Working with both Domestic and International Production companies and producers, her clients include Bandicoot (ITV’s Masked Singer), Big Coat Media (HGTV’s Love It Or List It), Bodega Pictures (TLC’s Motherd), Bungalow Media + Entertainment (Lifetime’s Surviving Jeffrey Epstein), Invent TV (Bravo’s Real Housewives of Salt Lake City), Lion Television (Bravo’s Cash Cab), Original Productions (Discovery’s Deadliest Catch), Spring Films (Oscar and Emmy nominated The Look of Silence), Park Slope (Discovery’s Alaskan Bush People), Story Syndicate (HBO’s I’ll Be Gone In The Dark) and Znak & Co. (Foz’s Ultimate Tag). Grant also works with author and culture expert Karamo Brown (Queer Eye), Soledad O’Brien, host and executive producer of Hearst’s nationally syndicated Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien, and filmmakers such as Rudy Valdez (HBO’s Emmy-winning The Sentence).

Johnson joined ICM Artists as an assistant in the classical music management division in 2001 and was promoted to agent in 2003. Johnson left to run the performing arts division at The Agency Group from 2007-2014 before returning to ICM Partners in 2014. Her current client roster includes David Foster, Michael Feinstein, Jane Lynch, Straight No Chaser, ThePianoGuys and Wyclef Jean.

Shapiro joined ICM Partners in 2010. He currently has over 35 clients in series television with a roster that includes Patrick J. Adams, Laverne Cox, Eugene Levy, Scott Foley, Walton Goggins, Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, Holly Hunter, Bill Pullman, Michael Sheen, Ian Somerhalder, Christopher Walken and Jacki Weaver, among others.

Tanenbaum started at the agency in 2008 as an intern and served as TV lit coordinator before getting promoted to agent in 2012. He has been involved with current and upcoming series such as Netflix’s Spinning Out, Gentefied, Magic Order and Chicago Party Aunt, Hulu’s Solar Opposites, Amazon’s The Peripheral and CBSAA’s Star Trek: The Lower Decks. Among the producers he works with are; Vault Comics, Gary Dauberman (UCP), Chris Morgan Productions (Sony) and Neil Meron (UTV).

“All six of these outstanding agents has earned their way into our partnership by sustained excellence, creativity and effectiveness in the representation of our clients,” ICM Partners said in a statement. “They all have extensive examples of building and advancing our clients careers through their great taste, intuitive-strategic-vision, a dedication to teamwork and the passion it takes to win for our client’s day in and day out.”