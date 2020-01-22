ICG Publicists To Honor Sheryl Main With Henri Bollinger Award

The International Cinematographers Guild Publicists said today that Sheryl Main will receive its Henri Bollinger Award for special merit at the 57th annual ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon next month.

Named after the award-winning entertainment industry publicist, the Henri Bollinger Award recognizes a person who epitomizes the definition of special merit in the field of entertainment.

Sheryl Main ICG Publicists Guild

“I can think of nobody more deserving of receiving the Henri Bollinger Award than Sheryl Main,” ICG National Executive Director Rebecca Rhine said.

Main began her career in film production in New York City working on projects with Oscar-winning directors John Avildsen (Rocky) and John Huston (Prizzi’s Honor) before relocating to Los Angeles. There she worked on the Bruce Willis-Cybill Shepherd series Moonlighting, before moving to Warner Bros. Pictures as Senior Publicist/Project Executive in the International Film Publicity department.

Related Story ICG Publicist Awards Unveils Press & Publicists Nominations

She became a unit publicist in 2000 and teamed with action star Arnold Schwarzenegger on several of his film titles while also supervising his press tours, events and personal appearances to more than 20 countries. In 2004, California Gov. Schwarzenegger set Main as his Deputy Communications Director and Director of Foreign and Specialty Media for nearly four years.

“It is true that if you happened to run into Sheryl and Henri together, their similarities would not automatically be apparent,” Rhine added. “Where Henri was reserved, Sheryl is boisterous. Where Henri was soft-spoken, Sheryl is easily heard. But their similarities can be found right below the surface: incredible loyalty, dedication to craft, kindness, a deep understanding of what it means to be a member of a team and a deeper commitment to protecting and advancing every publicist and the local that represents them.”

The 57th ICG Publicists Awards, which celebrate excellence in publicity and promotion for motion pictures and television programs, will be handed out February 7 at the Beverly Hilton. Other honorees will include Avengers filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo (Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award) and longtime live-TV producer Don Mischer (Lifetime Achievement Award)