ICG Publicist Awards Unveils Press & Publicists Nominations:

The Publicists Guild is out with the remaining nominees for its 2020 ICG Publicists Awards, which will be doled out February 7 at the Beverly Hilton. Read the list below.
Up for the Publicist of the Year Award are Rachel Aberly (42 West), Michelle Alt (Paramount), unit publicist Carol McConnaughey and a pair from Walt Disney Studios: Kira Feola and Alex Kang.
Vying for the Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity are unit publicists Gabriela Gutentag and Peter J. Silbermann, Slate PR’s Stephen Huvane, Warner Bros’ Maureen O’Malley and Paramount’s David Walderman.
The guild, IATSE Local 600, previously revealed that Emmy winner and past Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay will receive its Television Showman of the Year Award and 15-time Emmy winner Don Mischer, will be honored with its Lifetime Achievement Award.
The nominations for the Maxwell Weinberg Awards for film and TV publicity campaigns were unveiled last week and in November, respectively.
Here are the nominees announced today for the 57th annual ICG Publicists Guild Awards:
LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY
Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist
Stephen Huvane – Slate PR
Maureen O’Malley – Warner Bros.
Peter J. Silbermann – Unit Publicist
David Waldman – Paramount Pictures
PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD
Rachel Aberly – 42 West
Michelle Alt – Paramount Pictures
Kira Feola – Walt Disney Studios
Alex Kang – Walt Disney Studios
Carol McConnaughey – Unit Publicist
PRESS AWARD
Clark Collis – Entertainment Weekly
Tom O’Neil – Gold Derby
Andy Reyes – Entertainment Tonight
Amanda Salas – Fox 11
Adam Weissler – Extra TV
INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD
Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere/HFPA (Mexico)
Nelson Aspen – Sunrise (Australia)
Janet Nepales – Manila Bulletin/HFPA (Philippines)
Gill Pringle – FilmInk.com (UK)
Adam Tanswell – Freelance/HFPA (UK)
EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURES
Matt Kennedy
Justin Lubin
Daniel McFadden
Hopper Stone
Niko Tavernise
EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD FOR TELEVISION
Beth Dubber
Justin Lubin
Nicole Rivelli
JoJo Whilden
Nicole Wilder
