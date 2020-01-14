ICG Publicist Awards Unveils Press & Publicists Nominations:

The Publicists Guild is out with the remaining nominees for its 2020 ICG Publicists Awards, which will be doled out February 7 at the Beverly Hilton. Read the list below.

Up for the Publicist of the Year Award are Rachel Aberly (42 West), Michelle Alt (Paramount), unit publicist Carol McConnaughey and a pair from Walt Disney Studios: Kira Feola and Alex Kang.

Vying for the Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity are unit publicists Gabriela Gutentag and Peter J. Silbermann, Slate PR’s Stephen Huvane, Warner Bros’ Maureen O’Malley and Paramount’s David Walderman.

The guild, IATSE Local 600, previously revealed that Emmy winner and past Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay will receive its Television Showman of the Year Award and 15-time Emmy winner Don Mischer, will be honored with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

Related Story Ava DuVernay To Be Honored As Television Showman Of The Year By ICG Publicists

The nominations for the Maxwell Weinberg Awards for film and TV publicity campaigns were unveiled last week and in November, respectively.

Publicists Guild Sets Motion Picture Publicity Campaign Nominees

Publicists Guild Sets Streamer-Heavy TV Campaign Nominees

Here are the nominees announced today for the 57th annual ICG Publicists Guild Awards:

LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY

Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist

Stephen Huvane – Slate PR

Maureen O’Malley – Warner Bros.

Peter J. Silbermann – Unit Publicist

David Waldman – Paramount Pictures

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Rachel Aberly – 42 West

Michelle Alt – Paramount Pictures

Kira Feola – Walt Disney Studios

Alex Kang – Walt Disney Studios

Carol McConnaughey – Unit Publicist

PRESS AWARD

Clark Collis – Entertainment Weekly

Tom O’Neil – Gold Derby

Andy Reyes – Entertainment Tonight

Amanda Salas – Fox 11

Adam Weissler – Extra TV

INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD

Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere/HFPA (Mexico)

Nelson Aspen – Sunrise (Australia)

Janet Nepales – Manila Bulletin/HFPA (Philippines)

Gill Pringle – FilmInk.com (UK)

Adam Tanswell – Freelance/HFPA (UK)

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURES

Matt Kennedy

Justin Lubin

Daniel McFadden

Hopper Stone

Niko Tavernise

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD FOR TELEVISION

Beth Dubber

Justin Lubin

Nicole Rivelli

JoJo Whilden

Nicole Wilder