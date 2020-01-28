Click to Skip Ad
Sony Pictures Classics & Stage 6 Films Partner On ‘I Carry You With Me’ – Sundance

I Carry You With Me
Christian Vásquez and Armando Espitia appear I Carry You With Me by Heidi Ewing, an official selection of the NEXT program at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival Sundance

Sony Pictures Classics and Sony’s Stage 6 Films have teamed on the global rights for Heidi Ewing’s gay love story I Carry You With Me which played in the NEXT section of Sundance.

I Carry You With Me follows Iván, a young aspiring chef in Mexico, who is trying to land a spot the kitchen while supporting the mother of his child. One night he meets Gerardo, a handsome teacher who, unlike Iván, is out as a gay man and they fall for each other. Their romance is discovered by others, and Iván is forbidden from seeing his son. In despair, Iván makes the arduous decision to cross the border to advance his culinary career, promising his son and newfound love he will return.

Deadline broke the news that SPC bought the global rights to Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s documentary The Truffle Hunters for $1.5M. The pic premiered on Sunday at Sundance.

