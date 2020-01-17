‘Hustlers’, ‘The Upside’ & ‘I Feel Pretty’ Acquired By Freeform & Hulu In Deal With STXfilms

Freeform and Hulu have acquired linear and digital rights to three hit films from STXfilms – Hustlers, The Upside and I Feel Pretty, all set to roll out beginning in 2020. This marks the latest collaboration between Hulu and a Disney cable network, following Hulu and FX’s deal with Lionsgate, and is another vivid illustration of the coalescing of assets under the Disney umbrella. The deal was announced Friday ahead of the networks’ presentation at TCA.

Hustlers and The Upside each have generated over $100 million during their North American theatrical run, while I Feel Pretty, has drawn over $94 million worldwide. The films will simultaneously debut on Freeform and Hulu.

Starting with the Amy Schumer comedy I Feel Pretty in August 2020, the films will premiere day-and-date on both Freeform and Hulu. The Upside, starring Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman, and Hustlers, starring Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez, will premiere over the course of the multiyear partnership.

Related Story Hulu Sets Premiere Dates For 'The Great', 'Ramy' And 'Solar Opposites' - TCA

The films join Hulu’s current feature film offerings, including Us, Aquaman and Green Book.

Film descriptions follow below:

I FEEL PRETTY: A woman who struggles with feelings of deep insecurity and low self-esteem (Amy Schumer) that hold her back every day, wakes from a brutal fall in an exercise class believing she is suddenly a supermodel. With this newfound confidence, she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed? Written and directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, he film is produced by McG, Mary Viola, Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam. Nicolas Chartier, and Amy Schumer.

THE UPSIDE: Directed by Neil Burger (“The Illusionist,” “Limitless”), with a screenplay by Jon Hartmere, and produced by Escape Artists’ Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch, “The Upside”, inspired by the 2011 boc office hit French film “Les Intouchables”, chronicles the unexpected friendship between Phillip Lacasse (Cranston), a Park Avenue billionaire left paralyzed after a paragliding accident, and ex-con Dell Scott (Kevin Hart), a man in need of a fresh start. Newly paroled and in desperate need of a job, Dell is frustrated by the menial opportunities available to an ex-con. After finding himself at the wrong job interview, Dell uses his irreverent charisma to charm Phillip, who, despite protests from his chief-of-staff Yvonne (Nicole Kidman), offers him the home aid position. Despite a rocky start, the two quickly realize how much they can learn from each other’s experiences. From worlds apart, Phillip and Dell form an unlikely bond, bridging their differences and gaining invaluable wisdom in the process, giving each man a renewed sense of passion for all of life’s possibilities.

HUSTLERS: “Hustlers” follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film is inspired by the article published by New York Magazine entitled “The Hustlers at Scores,” written by Jessica Pressler. The film stars Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, with Mercedes Ruehl and Cardi B. The film also stars an outstanding ensemble cast that includes Lizzo, Mette Towley, Madeline Brewer and Trace Lysette. The film is written and directed by Lorene Scafaria. The producers are Jessica Elbaum, Elaine Goldsmith- Thomas, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay.