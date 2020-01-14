When it comes to creator/EP David Weil’s new Amazon series Hunters, it all goes back to grandma.

“My grandmother was a Holocaust survivor and she told me about her experiences during the war,” said Weil, “Hearing this felt like the stuff of comics books and superheros.”

Starring Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

Weil had created the project five years ago and in breaking story, he thought “what was my birth right to continue (my grandmother’s) story? There are so many survivors who are not with us. The community has grown smaller and it was a love letter to my grandmother.”

It was Weil’s opportunity “to don a cape” and battle “xenophobia, hidden crimes and truths. It was wish fulfillment for a Jewish kid growing up in Long Island,” added the creator who was also inspired by William Shakespeare’s Shylock character in The Merchant of Venice in crafting Pacino’s Nazi hunter in the series.

Similar to Showtime’s Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, the concept of Hunters is spurred by the idea that Nazi war criminals were hiding and infiltrating themselves in America. In the case of City of Angels, it’s a year before WWII, and with Hunters it’s during the 1970s.

In the wake of recent hate crimes in the New York city metro area, Weil also thinks that Hunters will have a further resonance. “This is a show about vigilantes who reclaim their power and asks the question ‘If you hunt monsters, do you risk of becoming a monster yourself? It’s a timely idea we should be asking ourselves in this day and age,” added Weil.

The trailer for Hunters has amassed over 37M views to date. Hunters is coming to Prime on Feb. 21.