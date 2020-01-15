‘Your Honor’ Star Hunter Doohan Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Hunter Doohan, who scored a starring role alongside Bryan Cranston in Showtime’s upcoming limited series Your Honor. Shooting is now underway on the 10-episode drama, which is adapted from the Israeli legal thriller Kvodo.

Doohan most recently played a teenage version of Aaron Paul’s character in the Apple TV+ drama Truth Be Told, a limited series thriller that also stars Octavia Spencer and Lizzy Caplan. His TV credits include Netflix’s What/If, ABC’s Schooled and HBO’s Westworld, and he has appeared in the films Where We Disappear and Soundwave among others.

Your Honor centers on a New Orleans judge (Cranston) who tries to protect his son (Doohan), a high school senior who is involved in a hit-and-run accident that sets off a chain of events that lead to lies, deceit and impossible choices for himself and his father.

Peter Moffat serves as showrunner and executive producer and wrote multiple episodes, including the first one. Edward Berger is directing the first three episodes and executive producing. The series hails from CBS Television Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert and Michelle King and Liz Glotzer, Alon Aranya, Rob Golenberg and James Degus are executive producers.

Doohan continues to be repped by McCaffrey Talent Management and Jackoway Tyerman.