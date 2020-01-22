Hulu Promotes Belisa Balaban To VP Original Documentaries With ‘Hillary’ And ‘Greta’ On Way

Belisa Balaban has been promoted to VP Original Documentaries. The streaming service has been ramping up its Hulu Original Documentary films slate with recent titles including Ask Dr. Ruth, The Amazing Johnathon and the Emmy-winning Crime + Punishment.

Balaban joined Hulu in 2017 as Director of Original Content and helped to launch originals Minding The Gap and Fyre Fraud.

The news comes as Hulu recently announced two new high-profile original documentaries to stream in 2020: Hillary, its four-part docuseries about Hillary Clinton that debuts at the Sundance Film Festival, and Greta, a feature charting the rise of climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Prior to joining Hulu, Belisa was Head of Original Programming at Pivot, where she oversaw all original series and documentaries including Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s HitRecord. That stint followed posts at Actual Reality Pictures (Showtime’s Freshman Diaries), Comedy Central (Upright Citizens Brigade Show, Strangers with Candy) and started at Fox.

She also started her own production company with her husband Ted Skillman. Their credits include MTV’s It Gets Better, IFC’s Bollywood Hero, Bravo’s Tabloid Wars and From the Sky Down from Davis Guggenheim.