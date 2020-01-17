Hulu said Friday that it has set series debut dates for two of its originals, the Elle Fanning-starring The Great from Oscar-nominated The Favourite scribe Tony McNamara, and its animated series Solar Opposites. The streaming service also unveiled the Season 2 premiere date for Ramy, created by and starring newly minted Golden Globe winner Ramy Youssef.

The news was revealed during Hulu’s turn at the TCA winter press tour in Pasadena.

The Great, which debuts on Friday, May 15, is a comedy that chronicles a genre-bending, anti-historical ride through 18th century Russia and follows the rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great. Fanning is Catherine, with The Favourite alum Nicholas Hoult also starring alongside Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge and Sacha Shawan.

Hulu released a teaser for the project today:

McNamara created, wrote and executive produced The Great, which hails from Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. Marian Macgowan, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Fanning, Mark Winemaker and Matt Shakman also executive producing. The project is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

Ramy, which charts the spiritual journey of a first-generation, Egyptian-American (Youssef) in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood, will see all 10 episodes of Season 2 return on Friday, May 29. In the new season of the comedy, which earned Youssef a Best Actor trophy earlier this month at the Globes, he delves further into his journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith.

Mahershala Ali is among the guest stars for the new season alongside returning regulars Mohammed Amer, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Laith Nakli and Steve Way. Youseff is creator/writer/executive producer of the A24 series, which is executive produced by Ravi Nandan, co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch, and Jerrod Carmichael.

Solar Opposites, an animated comedy co-created by Rick & Morty alums Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, revolves around a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America. They disagree on whether Earth is awful or awesome. All eight episodes launch Friday, May 8.

Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack lead the voice cast of the 20th Century Fox Television series, which is executive produced by Roiland and McMahan alongside Josh Bycel.