Hulu is bolstering its kids programming slate with three new original series for premiere in 2020. The video streaming service has ordered Madagascar: A Little Wild, TrollsTopia and The Mighty Ones as part of its multi-year deal with DreamWorks Animation. The new series were announced today at TCA.

Madagascar: A Little Wild features the lovable foursome Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo. Capturing the iconic personalities of each of the four dynamos, Madagascar: A Little Wild showcases the team as kids residing in their rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo. They might be small, but like everybody who lands in New York City, these little guys have big dreams and Madagascar: A Little Wild will follow all of their adventures. The series is executive produced by Johanna Stein (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny).

TrollsTopia will be a new original based off DWA’s famous Trolls franchise following Poppy and other enchanting characters from the upcoming feature film Trolls World Tour. Matthew Beans will executive produce.

The Mighty Ones centers around the premise that in every backyard, a secret world exists filled with tiny creatures. The Mighty Ones, follows the hilarious adventures of a group of creatures: a twig, a pebble, a leaf and a strawberry. These best friends, self-named The Mighty Ones, live in an unkempt backyard belonging to a trio of equally unkempt humans whom they mistake for gods. Despite their diminutive stature, The Mighty Ones are determined to live life large and always have fun in their wild world. The series is executive produced by Sunil Hall (Pickle and Peanut) and Lynne Naylor-Reccardi (Samurai Jack).

Hulu’s deal with DreamWorks Animation makes Hulu the exclusive streaming home to future DWA feature films, as well as library titles, such as the Madagascar and Trolls franchises, and new original series.