Hulu, NEON Confirm ‘Palm Springs’ Deal, But Say Price Was Actually $17,500,000.69

UPDATE: Deadline today broke that Hulu and NEON set the high bar for deals at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival with a $15 million world rights deal for the Andy Samberg-starrer Palm Springs. At the time, we heard it might be a bit higher, and waited for a definitive number. The deal at that price was certainly a premium for a modest budget comedy. They just confirmed the deal but announced a number of $17,500,000.69. That would put it 69 cents past The Birth of A Nation, the Nate Parker-directed film that was purchased at 2016 Sundance by Fox Searchlight. Let’s hope this investment works out better than that one, which Deadline also broke.

Usually buyers don’t cop to such huge sums — and this one reads like a prank — but here is the announcement. In a statement, the producers said: “We spent over 85 million dollars of our own money on this movie, WE ARE TAKING A BATH on this deal. We hope NEON and Hulu are happy but we definitely have a lot of explaining to do to our families.” – Party Over Here team: Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, Becky Sloviter.

HULU AND NEON ACQUIRE ANDY SAMBERG’S PALM SPRINGS AT SUNDANCE 2020

HULU and NEON have acquired the worldwide rights to Palm Springs, the Sundance breakout starring Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Cristin Milioti (Black Mirror, Fargo), J.K. Simmons (Counterpart, Whiplash), Meredith Hagner (Search Party), Camila Mendes (Riverdale), Peter Gallagher (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) and Tyler Hoechlin (Superman and Lois). The deal was brokered for $17,500,000.69 by UTA Independent Film Group.

The film joins Hulu’s massive TV and film comedy offering, which includes other Andy Samberg vehicles like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “SNL” and “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.” With Palm Springs, Hulu will continue to super-serve the millions of young, highly-engaged comedy fans on Hulu.

NEON will release Palm Springs theatrically.

Palm Springs is directed by Max Barbakow and screenplay by Andy Siara.

The film was produced by The Lonely Island’s production company, Party Over Here, and financed and produced by Limelight Entertainment.

Synopsis: While stuck at a wedding in Palm Springs, Nyles (Andy Samberg) meets Sarah (Cristin Milioti), the maid of honor and family black sheep. After he rescues her from a disastrous toast, Sarah becomes drawn to Nyles and his offbeat nihilism. But when their impromptu tryst is thwarted by a surreal interruption, Sarah must join Nyles in embracing the idea that nothing really matters, and they begin wreaking spirited havoc on the wedding celebration.

PALM SPRINGS – Cast and Credit Information:

Directed by

MAX BARBAKOW

Screenplay by

ANDY SIARA

Produced by PARTY OVER HERE

ANDY SAMBERG

AKIVA SCHAFFER

BECKY SLOVITER

JORMA TACCONE

Produced by LIMELIGHT

DYLAN SELLERS

CHRIS PARKER

Executive Producers

ALEX DONG

GABRIELA REVILLA LUGO

Director of Photography

QUYEN “Q” TRAN