Hulu Launches Creative Ad Studio Greenhouse And Makes Related Executive Hires

Hulu has launched a new creative advertising studio called Greenhouse and hired two senior advertising executives to bolster its commitment to its burgeoning ad business.

Brandon Pierce is joining the Disney-controlled streaming operation as VP, Creative Director and Liz Levy as VP, Head of Creative for Brands. Levy will have direct oversight of the studio, while Pierce will focus on “bringing to life compelling stories around Hulu’s brand and content,” in the words of the official announcement.

While expenses have kept Hulu in the red overall, the 11-year-old company is starting to gain real traction with advertising. At its upfront presentation to media buyers last spring, Hulu said its ad revenue was on track to clear $1.8 billion in 2019, growing to $2.7 billion by 2021. Most of Hulu’s 28 million subscribers (26.8 million of those paid) opt for its basic tier, which has several minutes of ads per hour. The company also operates a bundled live TV offering that emulates the traditional, ad-supported pay-TV experience but delivers it via the internet.

According to the official announcement Pierce will lead a new multi-disciplinary creative function that works together with Hulu’s existing teams of creative specialists, including designers, producers and copywriters. The executive has developed creative projects with a range of brands at a number of well-known and respected creative agencies, including 72andSunny, Sid Lee and Wieden + Kennedy. Most recently, he was group creative director at Droga5, where he worked with Hershey’s, ESPN and Under Armor.

Levy joins Hulu after serving as executive creative director for Complex Networks. She has helped develop campaigns for brands such as Slax, Xbox and Adidas.

In her role, Levy will lead the team responsible for developing conceptual campaigns designed to help advertisers on Hulu meet their consumer marketing needs. She will work closely with Hulu’s various marketing, sales and ad platform teams to generate new partnership opportunities. The streaming service has been vocal about innovations such as “pause ads” and sponsor messages tailored to viewers binge-watching shows.

Pierce and Levy will report to Scott Donaton, Head of Creative at Hulu.