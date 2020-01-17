Hulu content boss Craig Erwich has opened up about the future of three dramas – Reprisal, Light As A Feather and Castle Rock.

Erwich, who was speaking at his exec session at the Winter TCA panel, told Deadline it was “continuing to evaluate” whether to hand Abigail Spencer-fronted Reprisal a second season, “has not made any further decisions on Castle Rock” and is “continuing to talk” about Light As A Feather.

This comes after the streaming service handed comedy Dollface and music drama Wu-Tang: An American Saga, second seasons earlier this morning.

SVP, Originals Erwich said, “Reprisal really just launched, we’re continuing to evaluate the performance of the show. We’ve been really thrilled with the reaction to it.”

“We have not made any further decisions on Castle Rock, people are still continuing to discover it. I thought Lizzy Caplan was revelatory in her portrayal of Annie Wilkes, it was a whole new take on the character and it was very brave of her given what Kathy Bates has done [in Misery],” he added.

Reprisal, which stars Abigail Spencer, launched on December 6. The revenge drama, from creator Josh Corbin, follows a femme fatale who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a gang of gearheads. Reprisal also stars Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, Rhys Wakefield, Madison Davenport, Gilbert Owuor, David Dastmalchian, W. Earl Brown, Craig Tate, Wavyy Jonez, Shane Callahan and Rory Cochrane.

Showrunner Corbin also exec produces along with Warren Littlefield, Barry Jossen and Jonathan Van Tulleken. Ann Johnson and Graham Littlefield serve as co-executive producers. Reprisal is produced by A+E Studios in association with The Littlefield Company.

Supernatural thriller Light As A Feather launched the first part of its second season in July with the second part of the second season launching in October. The drama, from AwesomenessTV, Wattpad and Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet, stars Liana Liberato as McKenna Brady and follows five teen girls as they deal with the supernatural fallout from an innocent game of light as a feather.

In the second season, having inherited the curse brought on by the lethal game, Liberato’s McKenna finds herself plagued by the mysterious chrysalis on her back — a ticking clock compelling her to play a new round of the game. Haley Ramm, Brianne Tju, Jordan Rodrigues, Brent Rivera and Dylan Sprayberry also star. Light as a Feather is created and executive produced by R. Lee Fleming Jr. and produced by AwesomenessTV, Wattpad, and Grammnet for Hulu.

Finally, psychological horror anthology series Castle Rock, which was created by Stephen King, aired its second cycle in October.

In season two, a feud between warring clans comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan), Stephen King’s nurse from hell, gets waylaid in Castle Rock. Season two cast also includes Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi, Elsie Fisher and Matthew Alan. Sam Shaw & Dustin Thomason developed the project for television and serve as executive producers along with J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson, Dustin Thomason, Vince Calandra, Sam Shaw, Stephen King and Liz Glotzer. Castle Rock hails from Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.