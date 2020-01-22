Hulu has acquired Sky comedy drama Brassic, while Acorn TV has picked up BBC’s Julia Ormond-fronted drama Gold Digger.

Both deals were unveiled by ITV Studios at NATPE.

Brassic stars This Is England’s Joe Gilgun, Ripper Street’s Damien Molony and Our Girl’s Michelle Keegan as well as Dominic West. Gilgun plays Vinnie, a man from the north of England with bipolar disorder and his best mate Dylan, played by Molony, whose girlfriend Erin, played by Keegan decides to leave town. Dylan is faced with the impossible decision between a fresh start with the love of his life or staying behind with his inseparable gang of mates that he can’t live without.

The series, which is produced by Calamity Films, the company behind Renée Zellweger’s Judy Garland biopic, was co-created by Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst, the writer behind Netflix’s Michael C Hall-fronted thriller Safe.

Meanwhile, AMC Networks’ Acorn TV has taken BBC One drama Gold Digger. It stars Legends of the Fall and Temple Grandin actress Julia Ormond as Julia Day, an older woman who falls in love with Benjamin, a younger man, played by The Chronicles of Narnia and Westworld star Ben Barnes. Produced by Mainstreet Pictures, it also stars The Crown’s Alex Jennings, Lost in Austen’s Jemima Rooper and Poldark’s Sebastian Armesto. Acorn will launch it in summer 2020.

Finally, PBS has picked up ITV’s The Trouble with Maggie Cole. The series, which was formerly known as Glass Houses, stars Dawn French and delves into what happens when idle gossip escalates out of control.

Ruth Berry, Managing Director Global Distribution at ITV Studios said, “With UK talent looking set to enjoy another successful awards season, demand for UK scripted content is high. The breadth and depth of our catalogue means we can offer our buyers a diverse range of content with the British hallmark for quality.”