Hugh Grant: UK General Election Was “A Catastrophe” And “The Country Is Finished”

While there wasn’t much doubt about Paddington star Hugh Grant’s feelings towards the outcome of the UK general election last month, the actor has reaffirmed his position by publicly declaring the result “a catastrophe”.

Speaking on the promotional tour for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, in which he co-stars with Matthew McConaughey and Charlie Hunnam, Grant, asked by the Associated Press how he was feeling “now everything has settled”, the actor stated bluntly that there was no bright horizon and that “the country is finished”. You can watch the clip below.

Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson recorded a landslide victory in December’s election, paving the way for the prime minister to deliver the first stages of Brexit at the end of this month following a long and convoluted process.

The country is set to officially leave the European Union at 23.00 GMT on January 31, entering a transition period that lasts until December 31 2020. During that time, the UK government will aim to negotiate a trade deal with the EU, while also negotiating deals with other countries that do not have EU deals in place, such as the U.S..

Grant has been a long-time critic of Johnson and the Conservatives. Last year, he called the PM an “over-promoted rubber bath toy” over his efforts to push through a Brexit deal.