How To Watch The SAG Awards On TV And Online

The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards get underway tonight at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The awards are going hostless, after Megan Mullally emceed the ceremony in 2019, and Kristen Bell served as the first-ever SAG Awards host in 2018.

This year’s nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture — the closest SAG has to a Best Picture category — are Lionsgate’s Bombshell; Netflix’s The Irishman; Sony’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood; Fox Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit and Neon’s Parasite.

On the television side, the nominees for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series are HBO’s Big Little Lies; Netflix’s The Crown; HBO’s Game of Thrones; Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale; and Netflix’s Stranger Things. For a full list of the nominees click here.

During the ceremony, Robert De Niro will be presented with the SAG Life Achievement Award by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Just before the awards begin, the stunt ensemble honorees for film and TV will be announced on the official pre-show.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live coast-to-coast on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

For those wanting to watch online, TNT and TBS subscribers can catch the live broadcast using the networks’ websites, mobile apps, and connected device apps (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire). The telecast will be available internationally, including to U.S. military installations through the American Forces Network (AFN).