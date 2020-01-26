How To Watch The Grammy Awards Online And On TV

Music’s Biggest Night is just hours away, with the Grammy Awards set to air at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on CBS. Hosted for the second straight year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, excitement has been building with an all-star lineup set to perform including Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

There will also be a tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle featuring Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill and more.

Viewers may tune in as well to find out if the scandal dogging the Grammys for the past week and a half, after Recording Academy president and CEO Deborah Dugan was placed on administrative leave January 16, will be mentioned on the show. She has since filed discrimination and sexual harassment complaints with the EEOC.

If you’re planning to watch the show, here are a few ways to catch your favorite performers, presenters, nominees and winners.

The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday from 12:30–3:30 PM PT, and will be streamed live internationally via Grammy.com. Preceding the main telecast, it will be hosted by two-time Grammy winner and current nominee Imogen Heap, with classical violinist Nicola Benedetti, jazz legend Chick Corea, folk music supergroup I’m With Her, West African sensation Angélique Kidjo and Best New Artist nominee Yola all slated to perform.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards will air live on CBS at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. If you prefer to stream the show, you can find it on the CBS All Access service. The site is currently offering a free seven-day trial subscription.

The Grammys’ Twitter handle @RecordingAcad will also be updating winners sharing a lot of the action.