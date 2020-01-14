How To Watch Tonight’s Democratic Debate Online & On TV

The Iowa caucus is less than three weeks away, and tonight the Democratic candidates for president will face off for the last time before then. CNN and the Des Moines Register are hosting this seventh debate of the cycle — and the first of the new year — which will have the fewest number of participants thus far.

Here’s a guide on how to watch the event from Drake University in Des Moines, IA, that features Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar; former Vice President Joe Biden; South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and billionaire investor Tom Steyer. It’s the same lineup as the previous debate on December 19 sans Andrew Yang, the entrepreneur who touts a $1,000-a-month “freedom dividend” for every American. His absence means no people of color will be onstage tonight.

CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International and CNN Airport Network will air the three-hour debate live starting at 6 p.m. PT/9 ET. It will stream on CNN.com and the outlet’s related apps, DesMoinesRegister.com and Democrats.org. Audio can be heard on the Westwood One Radio Network and CNN’s XChannels on SiriusXM.

The cable news outlet also will have an hourlong preshow at 5 PT/8 ET.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and Abby Phillip will moderate tonight along with the Des Moines Register‘s Brianne Pfannenstiel. The Iowa caucus is February 3.