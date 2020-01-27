‘How I Met Your Mother’ Director Pamela Fryman & Actress Ashley Williams Team With ‘Margin Call’ Producer Neal Dodson On ‘Killing It: An Education’

EXCLUSIVE: How I Met Your Mother director Pamela Fryman and actress Ashley Williams, Margin Call producer Neal Dodson and producer Alan Grossbard are teaming up on an adaptation of the Penguin Random House-published memoir Killing It: An Education.

Fryman, who directed all but 12 of the 208 episodes of Fox’s hit comedy How I Met Your Mother, will direct the feature adaptation of Camas Davis’s memoir, which is due to star Williams.

The memoir follows Davis’s journey from unemployed journalist to France where she entrenches herself in the world of an artisan butcher community and then back to Portland, Oregon which was in the throes of a food revolution.

The team has also acquired screen life rights to Davis who will serve as a producer and consultant on the project.

The book inspired actress Williams to write, direct and star in Sundance short Meats which centers on a vegan who becomes pregnant and begins craving meat. The film debuted over the weekend in Park City and has also been acquired by Fryman and Grossbard’s Scrambled Eggs Productions, which is ramping up content acquisitions and production.

Williams, who is in prep to helm long form projects for Hallmark and Lifetime, was honored with a Creative Coalition Spotlight Award at Sundance on Saturday night alongside filmmaker Julie Taymor and actors Rachel Brosnahan and Jim Gaffigan. Fryman recently directed the live episodes of All In The Family and The Jeffersons for Norman Lear on ABC.

The book rights deal was negotiated on behalf of Davis by Emma Parry and Molly Steinblatt, and on behalf of Fryman, Grossbard, Williams, and Dodson by Hillary Bibicoff.