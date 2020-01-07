The Tate Taylor-created Fox TV series Filthy Rich not only reps Kim Cattrall’s first network TV series, but her first as a producer after being an EP on the BBC black comedy Sensitive Skin.

The TCA press corps at the Langham Huntington were quite intrigued by Cattrall’s producing duties on the series to which the actress responded that it “brings a voice to the show.”

Filthy Rich is a southern Gothic family drama in which wealth, power and religion collide – with outrageously soapy results. When the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife Margaret, played by Cattrall, and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune. Taylor’s immediate go to for the wife part was Cattrall.

Kim Cattrall and Aubrey Dollar in Fox’s ‘Filthy Rich’

“Who would the best and least likely be to play a matriarch Christian billionaire? You can fill in the rest of the blanks,” Taylor said at TCA this afternoon.

Following the session, Cattrall expanded the personal importance of producing and having her fingerprints on the show:

“After Sex and the City, I waited a long time to go back to television and it wasn’t until the BBC black comedy Sensitive Skin that I really wanted to go back. I was having a lot of questions about mid-life crisis, about menopause, about what is the next chapter of my life. With Margaret I’m exploring the next chapter of my life. She is in her 60s like I am, you’re starting to lose your family members, friends; it brings to question what now and how much longer. I like to work things out in my work. I think if I’m having them, maybe other people are having them, maybe other women are having them.”

Filthy Rich was a whole new world for Cattrall where she felt “like a pioneer of sorts. I don’t come from the South, I wasn’t raised in a religious household. All of these new aspects of the character were a wonderful opportunity: If I was filthy rich, if I had children…the script was a one off dealing with serious topics and questions about faith, family and secrets.”

Taylor spoke about his inspirations for the show: He did grow up Presbyterian observing how church is woven into the fabric of Southern women, especially his mom.

“I’ve seen the struggle with old Christians and younger with their daughters struggling,” said Taylor, “I love extreme conflict. To have this strong Christian family that rocks their faith to the core, you realize that whatever side of that you lie on, you’re human. You’re going to make a mistake.”

“The show is not Pro-Christian, it’s not about religion but about people who are very different,” adds the creator, “at this time in this country we’re so polarized and to throw this cast of crazy characters together. You have no idea where this is going guys.”

When we asked Cattrall about a Sex and the City reunion, she answered “I’m in the Filthy Rich world now.”

A premiere date for Filthy Rich has not yet been announced.