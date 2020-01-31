Hollywood Walk Of Fame Upgrades Floated By City Include More Trees, Dining, Better Lighting

A Hollywood Walk of Fame that better accommodates people and businesses by adding more street trees, sidewalk dining and lighting is envisioned, according to an announcement from City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, whose district encompasses the landmark stars that lure millions of tourists each year.

During his annual “State of Hollywood” address, O’Farrell announced the release of a concept plan to enhance the built environment and improve the pedestrian experience on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It marks the latest proposal regarding his “Heart of Hollywood” initiative.

Jeff Bridges and Lloyd Bridges get their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994. Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock

In 2019, the Gensler architecture firm was retained to work on a Master Plan for the Walk of Fame. The goal was designing a more pleasant, cohesive, and enjoyable experience along the public right-of-way. Based on the design and recommendations contained within the Master Plan, the City will plan for targeted construction projects to improve the area.

“The Walk of Fame Master Plan is the signature project of my ‘HEART of Hollywood’ initiative, and the concept plan is just the first step,” said O’Farrell. “We are working to update the Walk of Fame in a balanced, holistic, cohesive way. As this evolves, we will keep building a sense of consensus and collaboration around various ideas. I encourage Hollywood stakeholders to view the concept plan in its entirety, provide feedback, and join us throughout this process.”

The concept plan’s community outreach efforts will continue moving forward.

The concept plan is viewable online. In 2020, Gensler and the City will further their technical analysis of the area and perform more refined design proposals on various elements that might be recommended.