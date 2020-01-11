‘Hollywood Superman’ Cause Of Death Revealed By LA County Coroner

UPDATE: The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has ruled that the death of “Hollywood Superman” Christopher Dennis was accidental.

Dennis died when he crawled into a clothing donation bin and suffocated. TMZ reports that the coroner’s office said Dennis “suffocated to death as a result of blunt force trauma to his head and neck … after being partially entrapped within a metal box used for donating clothes The Coroner’s report also cites methamphetamine toxicity as a significant factor in his death.”

UPDATE: “Hollywood Superman” Christopher Dennis will be buried in his costume, after an anonymous donor stepped up to pay for his funeral and fulfill his final wishes.

A crowdfunding campaign had been started to provide funeral costs for Dennis, who was homeless and died trying to obtain clothing from a donation bin. He had told friends that he wanted to be buried in his costume, but the cost of a full funeral put that wish in jeopardy, until the benefactor donated the final funds.

Related Story 'Hollywood Superman' Christopher Dennis Remembered As "Superhero" Who Can Now "Fly Much Higher"

The Dennis funeral service will be open to the public. It will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 at Old North Church Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive. Services are at 12 PM.

EARLIER: Hollywood Boulevard is in mourning for a lost superhero following the death of the man known as Hollywood Superman, who frequented the Walk of Fame tourist attraction.

Christopher Dennis, age 52, was a fixture along the Walk of Fame for more than 25 years, posing for photos with the many tourists who milled about the crowded sidewalk strip between the Hollywood & Highland mall and the TCL Chinese Theater.

He also appeared several times on The Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, and was the star of a docuseries on his life, The Kid: Adventures of Hollywood Superman. He was also featured as one of the stars of the 2007 documentary Confessions of a Superhero, which chronicled the lives of four characters who regularly worked the Hollywood Boulevard sidewalk.

Dennis, who was homeless, died inside a used clothing donation bin in Van Nuys on Saturday. No foul play is suspected, and police believe he was looking for something to wear.

The actor, who closely resembled the film Superman actor, Christopher Reeve, was badly injured in a holdup a few years ago and robbed of his costume and cape. The outfit was set on fire, leaving him with no way to earn a living. He soon became homeless.

“Chris was a sweet guy who appeared on our show many times and was well-liked by everyone at Jimmy Kimmel Live. We will miss him,” said host Jimmy Kimmel.

“He was all heart. Just a joyful kind of boyish mentality and he would do anything to help you out,” said Robert Folk, executive producer of The Kid.

The Superman Museum in Metropolis, Illinois, which features over 70,000 pieces of Superman memorabilia, posted a statement on Facebook:

“We want to take a moment to extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Christopher Dennis, better known as “Hollywood Superman”…Many years ago he married the love of his life here in Metropolis in front of the Superman statue…Chris had a love for Superman, and an uncanny resemblance to Christopher Reeve…Chris has had many struggles and ups and downs over the years. We hope that he is at peace now. And we pray for comfort to those who loved and cared about him.”

The coroner has not determined Dennis’ cause of death.