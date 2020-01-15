Top Law Firms Merge Into Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher

BREAKING: The early year courtship between some of Hollywood’s top dealmakers continues. The principals behind the law firms Goodman, Schenkman are in final talks to merge with Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher. They will christen the new firm Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher and the transaction should closed by month’s end.

The new firm reps some of the top talent in Hollywood, who collectively earned eight Oscar nominations this week after seven Golden Globes wins and 14 Globe noms. Those clients are Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, Daniel Craig, Anthony Hopkins, Quentin Tarantino, producers Jason Blum, David Heyman, and John Davis, and showrunner Craig Mazin. The firm reps many others.

Goodman and Schenkman previously peeled off last year from Bloom Hergott, this after Jake Bloom retired and Alan Hergott stepped down. Their third partner, Leigh Brecheen, yesterday teamed with other Bloom Hergott colleagues to form the firm Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson.

Aside from the partners on the door — Carlos Goodman, Rick Genow, Michael Schenkman, Mitch Smelkinson and Chad Christopher — other partners in the merged Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher include John Diemer, Doug Stone, Stuart Rosenthal, Allison Binder, Eric Brooks, Matt Rosen, Patrick Knapp, Hayes Robbins, Hannah Mulderink, Aron Baumel, Will Jacobson, and John Ingram, latter of whom will head the firm’s music practice.

Said Goodman and Genow: “We are excited about this unique strategic opportunity to grow and unite our very complementary practices in film and television among a group of people we like and admire. We look forward to working together to expand and enhance the great businesses we’re combining.”

Added Schenkman and Smelkinson: “This next step would not have been possible without the great support of our senior counsel, John Diemer and Doug Stone, who have been foundations of the two firms that are combining, and will be integral to managing this new partnership going forward.”