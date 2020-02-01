Potential Jumper Outside Oscar Venue Forces Hollywood Boulevard Closure

Hollywood Boulevard is closed in both directions between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive as the Fire Department tries to reach an adult male described as a potential “jumper” who is sitting on scaffolding about 30 feet above the street.
Los Angeles Fire Department said it “deployed aerial ladders, ground ladders, and a rescue air cushion in an attempt to bring the patient down safely” from the Hollywood & Highland complex.
The incident first was reported at about 4:30 p.m., and the street closure is causing a Friday night rush-hour nightmare for commuters.
The same stretch of Hollywood Boulevard will be closed starting at 3 a.m. Sunday ahead of the 92 annual Academy Awards next weekend at the Dolby Theatre. The area will shut down until 6 a.m. Wednesday, February 12. See a map of all the Oscars-related street closures below.
Los Angeles Police also are on the scene, and public information officer Erik Scott is advising people to steer clear of the area:
