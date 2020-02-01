Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Harvey Weinstein Defense Jabs Key Accuser Jessica Mann: “You Decided Anything Goes”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Hulu CEO Randy Freer To Exit In Disney Restructure

Read the full story

Potential Jumper Outside Oscar Venue Forces Hollywood Boulevard Closure

Los Angeles police and firefighters are on the scene outside Hollywood & Highland as a man is threatening to jump from the scaffolding about 30 feet off the ground. LAPD via Twitter
A man is threatening to jump from the scaffolding outside the Dolby Theatre. LAPD via Twitter

Hollywood Boulevard is closed in both directions between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive as the Fire Department tries to reach an adult male described as a potential “jumper” who is sitting on scaffolding about 30 feet above the street.

Los Angeles Fire Department said it “deployed aerial ladders, ground ladders, and a rescue air cushion in an attempt to bring the patient down safely” from the Hollywood & Highland complex.

The incident first was reported at about 4:30 p.m., and the street closure is causing a Friday night rush-hour nightmare for commuters.

The same stretch of Hollywood Boulevard will be closed starting at 3 a.m. Sunday ahead of the 92 annual Academy Awards next weekend at the Dolby Theatre. The area will shut down until 6 a.m. Wednesday, February 12. See a map of all the Oscars-related street closures below.

Los Angeles Police also are on the scene, and public information officer Erik Scott is advising people to steer clear of the area:

A map of the street closures around Hollywood & Highland on Oscar night and the following Monday. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

 

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad