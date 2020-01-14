Attorneys Leigh Brecheen, David Feldman, Stephen Breimer, Richard Thompson & Ashley Silver Exit Bloom Hergott To Launch New Law Firm

EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment lawyers Leigh Brecheen, David Feldman, Stephen Breimer, Richard Thompson and Ashley Silver have peeled away from Bloom Hergott to launch their own new entertainment law firm.

Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson opens its doors immediately, based in the penthouse offices at the Watt Plaza Building in Century City. This follows last spring’s Deadline revelation that Jake Bloom was retiring and Alan Hergott would step down from the storied firm Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman.

The partners in the new firm worked with each other for many years at the former Bloom Hergott firm in the areas of film, scripted and unscripted TV, digital, social and new media, as well as merchandising, licensing, publishing, sports and other areas. The group will continue to represent a list of clients that includes Conan O’Brien, John Oliver, Mel Gibson, Keegan-Michael Key, Lucas Hedges, Amy Ryan, Krysten Ritter, Damon Wayans, Naturi Naughton, Jim Rome, Amazing Race creators / EPs Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, Ronda Rousey, scribes Michael McCullers, Will Fetters, David Hayter, Producer Irwin Winkler, James Duff, Peter Hedges, playwrights J.T. Rogers, Jordan Peterson, theater director Alex Timbers, Tony Robbins and many others.

“I’m thrilled to be launching a new firm with this amazing group of talented lawyers who work so well together and who have the skills, knowledge and a shared vision of how best to represent our diverse clients in this ever changing media landscape,” said Brecheen. “We share the same philosophy and approach when it comes to representing our clients at the highest level. We have had many wonderful years with our colleagues at Bloom Hergott and wish them all well with their new endeavor.”

Said Feldman: “I could not be more excited to continue my partnership with Leigh, Stephen, Richard and Ashley in this new endeavor as we enter into a new year. I have the utmost respect for them as lawyers and more importantly, as people. Our collective and complementary skills allow us to service the ever growing diverse interests of our wide range of talented clients.”