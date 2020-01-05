HGTV’s ‘Windy City Rehab’ Stars Apparently Have Falling Out, But Show Will Continue

The stars of HGTV’s Windy CIty Rehab show apparently are on the outs. The Chicago Sun-Times reported on a series of angry texts from Alison Victoria to some disgruntled clients, saying that she does not want former contractor and partner Donovan Eckhardt “to “f— with my life or business any more than he already has.” The angry message came after Eckhardt apparently bounced a check. Earlier, Victoria posted on Instagram that she was working with a new general contractor. The text came to light as part of a filing in a lawsuit by a Chicago couple alleging shoddy workmanship and fraud. Victoria told the couple she would make good on Eckhardt’s portion of the check, which aimed to reimburse the couple for a new roof. The one they installed after the rehab leaked.

Eckhardt did not respond to a Sun-Times request for comment, and Victoria declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The problems between the stars came to a head after the city issued stop work orders. Allegedly, work was performed on several units without permits. The city has since lifeted the orders.