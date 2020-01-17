Marcia Brady is heading back to HGTV… Maureen McCormick, who played the eldest Brady daughter Marcia in the ABC comedy The Brady Bunch, is fronting Frozen in Time for the Discovery-owned network.

McCormick, who was one of the six surviving Brady Bunch cast members to appear in A Very Brady Renovation, will host another home renovation series for the network.

The show, which is set to air this spring, will see McCormick and designer Dan Vickery overhaul homes that are stuck in a design time warp. In each episode, Vickery will bring the structure up-to-date, while McCormick sources decade-specific pieces that will give the home a refreshed look and a wink to its original era.

This follows the ratings success of A Very Brady Renovation, which saw the original cast overhaul the house used in the sitcom’s exterior shots. That show launched in September after HGTV purchased the Studio City house.

There was, however, no word on what’s next for the Brady house or whether it would be sold or something else.

Frozen In Time is one of a number of forthcoming shows for the network alongside Farmhouse Fixer (w/t), featuring New Kids on the Block star Jonathan Knight, interior design show Build Me Up, House in a Hurry, Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa, 100 Day Dream Home and the reboot of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

“We’ve planned more than 700 hours of incredible new content this year,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Our upcoming series will attract more viewers and be more evocative and emotional, with an emphasis on the ups and downs of real life. Things might go wrong, or they might go right when you’re trying to create the perfect home, but either way, HGTV will be there.”